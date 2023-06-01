Johnson Controls International plc: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

Currently, the stock price of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is $59.70. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $61.50 after opening at $61.22. The stock touched a low of $59.60 before closing at $61.68.

In terms of market performance, Johnson Controls International plc had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $69.60 on 01/31/23, while the lowest value was $45.52 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of JCI Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Johnson Controls International plc’s current trading price is -14.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.15%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $45.52 and $69.60. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 8.58 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.02 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.40B and boasts a workforce of 102000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 62.28, with a change in price of -5.33. Similarly, Johnson Controls International plc recorded 3,859,086 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.20%.

JCI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JCI stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

JCI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Johnson Controls International plc over the last 50 days is at 52.12%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 26.50%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 49.61% and 56.50%, respectively.

JCI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -6.72%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -9.33%. The price of JCI fallen by 0.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.66%.