IBM’s Financial Health: Exploring International Business Machines Corporation’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) currently has a stock price of $128.59. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $129.44 after opening at $128.51. The lowest recorded price for the day was $127.46 before it closed at $129.48.

International Business Machines Corporation’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $153.21 on 12/13/22, with the lowest value being $115.54 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of IBM Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. International Business Machines Corporation’s current trading price is -16.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.29%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $115.54 and $153.21. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 11.59 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.86 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 114.84B and boasts a workforce of 311300 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For International Business Machines Corporation

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating International Business Machines Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 130.58, with a change in price of -12.52. Similarly, International Business Machines Corporation recorded 4,895,644 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.87%.

IBM Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IBM stands at 2.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.49.

IBM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of International Business Machines Corporation over the past 50 days is 66.67%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 84.45%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 89.94% and 89.17%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

IBM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -8.73%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.03%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IBM has fallen by 1.98%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.32%.