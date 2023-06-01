Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Danimer Scientific Inc.’s current trading price is -51.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 84.08%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.57 and $5.92 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.03 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.32 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) currently stands at $2.89. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $3.10 after starting at $3.07. The stock’s lowest price was $2.86 before closing at $3.10.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Danimer Scientific Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $5.92 on 06/28/22 and a low of $1.57 for the same time frame on 12/27/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 290.73M and boasts a workforce of 271 employees.

Danimer Scientific Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Danimer Scientific Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.76, with a change in price of +1.20. Similarly, Danimer Scientific Inc. recorded 1,347,278 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +71.01%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DNMR stands at 1.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.05.

DNMR Stock Stochastic Average

Danimer Scientific Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 38.88%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.29%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 20.00% and 21.75%, respectively.

DNMR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 61.45%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 9.06%. The price of DNMR leaped by -1.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.35%.