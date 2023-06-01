CAH’s Market Whiplash: 7.06% YTD Rise, 0.06% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 7.06%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 4.89%. The price of CAH increased 0.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.94%.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) stock is currently valued at $82.30. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $82.81 after opening at $80.90. The stock briefly dropped to $80.90 before ultimately closing at $81.33.

Cardinal Health Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $87.03 on 05/17/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $49.70 on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of CAH Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Cardinal Health Inc.’s current trading price is -5.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$49.70 and $87.03. The Cardinal Health Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 6.13 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.14 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.43B and boasts a workforce of 46500 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 78.14, with a change in price of +5.68. Similarly, Cardinal Health Inc. recorded 2,362,684 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.41%.

CAH Stock Stochastic Average

Cardinal Health Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 74.45%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 50.08%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 48.53% and 53.73%, respectively.