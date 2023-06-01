Atlassian Corporation: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 44.43B Market Cap

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) current stock price is $180.79. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $182.81 after opening at $166.99. The stock’s lowest point was $166.99 before it closed at $168.85.

The market performance of Atlassian Corporation has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $300.29 on 08/10/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $113.86, recorded on 11/21/22.

52-week price history of TEAM Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Atlassian Corporation’s current trading price is -39.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.79%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $113.86 and $300.29. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 5.66 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.94 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.43B and boasts a workforce of 8813 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Atlassian Corporation

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Atlassian Corporation as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 158.11, with a change in price of +60.82. Similarly, Atlassian Corporation recorded 2,273,750 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +50.70%.

TEAM Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TEAM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.73.

TEAM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Atlassian Corporation over the last 50 days is at 96.31%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 96.31%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 94.80% and 91.87%, respectively.

TEAM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 40.50%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 42.97%. The price of TEAM increased 20.89% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.41%.