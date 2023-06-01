Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is YUM Stock a Safe Harbor?

At present, Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has a stock price of $128.69. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $128.90 after an opening price of $127.71. The day’s lowest price was $126.905, and it closed at $127.79.

Yum! Brands Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $143.24 on 05/02/23 and the lowest value was $103.96 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of YUM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Yum! Brands Inc.’s current trading price is -10.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.78%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $103.96 to $143.24. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Yum! Brands Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 7.45 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.44 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.16B and boasts a workforce of 23000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 131.59, with a change in price of +0.99. Similarly, Yum! Brands Inc. recorded 1,590,286 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.78%.

YUM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Yum! Brands Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 10.92%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 12.48%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 6.92% and 6.00% respectively.

YUM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 0.48%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 1.77%. Over the last 30 days, the price of YUM has leaped by -9.52%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.10%.