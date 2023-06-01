Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is REUN Stock a Safe Harbor?

The present stock price for Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (REUN) is $1.12. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.7022 after an opening price of $0.701. The stock briefly fell to $0.6615 before ending the session at $0.69.

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $7.62 on 08/22/22 and the lowest value was $0.63 on 04/14/23.

52-week price history of REUN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Reunion Neuroscience Inc.’s current trading price is -85.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.92%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.63 and $7.62. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 19.7 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 23630.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (REUN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.04M and boasts a workforce of 194 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Reunion Neuroscience Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Reunion Neuroscience Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9445, with a change in price of -0.2788. Similarly, Reunion Neuroscience Inc. recorded 226,109 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.20%.

Examining REUN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for REUN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

REUN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Reunion Neuroscience Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 57.45%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 56.39%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 34.56% and 28.44%, respectively.

REUN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 23.90% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -14.22%. The price of REUN fallen by 46.72% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 62.63%.