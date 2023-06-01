Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Allbirds Inc.’s current trading price is -80.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.56%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.03 and $6.06 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.24 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.06 million over the last three months.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) stock is currently valued at $1.18. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.27 after opening at $1.23. The stock briefly dropped to $1.18 before ultimately closing at $1.26.

Allbirds Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $6.06 on 06/06/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.03 on 03/16/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -58.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 173.13M and boasts a workforce of 740 employees.

Allbirds Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Allbirds Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8637, with a change in price of -1.1100. Similarly, Allbirds Inc. recorded 1,924,968 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.47%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BIRD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BIRD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Allbirds Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 36.07%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 13.33%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.67% and 22.72%, respectively.

BIRD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -51.24%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -54.79%. The price of BIRD decreased -5.60% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by 0.00%.