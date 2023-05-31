TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s current trading price is -70.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.96%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.45 and $1.74. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.87 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 34510.0 over the last 3 months.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) stock is currently valued at $0.52. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.52 after opening at $0.5059. The stock briefly dropped to $0.5054 before ultimately closing at $0.51.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.74 on 08/08/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.45 on 12/27/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.79M and boasts a workforce of 24 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6898, with a change in price of -0.0240. Similarly, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. recorded 77,266 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.44%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TOMZ stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TOMZ Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. over the last 50 days is 4.57%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 6.96%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 4.17% and 2.88%, respectively.

TOMZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 6.06%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -24.38%. The price of TOMZ decreased -24.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.46%.