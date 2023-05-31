The ZGN Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.’s Fluctuating Performance

Currently, the stock price of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) is $11.11. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $12.05 after opening at $11.98. The stock touched a low of $11.03 before closing at $12.28.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $13.90 on 02/17/23, with the lowest value being $9.54 on 06/08/22.

52-week price history of ZGN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.’s current trading price is -20.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.46%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $9.54 and $13.90. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.0 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.31 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.79B and boasts a workforce of 6030 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.55, with a change in price of +0.78. Similarly, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. recorded 327,383 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.55%.

ZGN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZGN stands at 1.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.76.

ZGN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. over the last 50 days is presently at 2.91%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.81%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 19.40% and 24.33%, respectively.

ZGN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 6.11%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 2.78%. The price of ZGN leaped by -14.08% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.05%.