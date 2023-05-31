The Significance of Moving Averages in Sea Limited Inc. (SE) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 12.57%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 7.82%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SE has leaped by -23.11%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.83%.

Sea Limited (SE) currently has a stock price of $58.57. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $61.27 after opening at $60.72. The lowest recorded price for the day was $58.03 before it closed at $60.12.

Sea Limited’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $93.70 on 08/11/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $40.67 on 11/09/22.

52-week price history of SE Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Sea Limited’s current trading price is -37.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.03%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $40.67 and $93.70. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 6.34 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 5.49 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sea Limited (SE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.39B and boasts a workforce of 63800 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Sea Limited

As of right now, 20 analysts are rating Sea Limited as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 72.19, with a change in price of +2.90. Similarly, Sea Limited recorded 5,142,273 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.21%.

SE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SE stands at 0.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

SE Stock Stochastic Average

Sea Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 1.75%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 1.78%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 1.98% and 2.22%, respectively.