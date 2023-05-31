The Psychology of Colgate-Palmolive Company Inc. (CL) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -5.34%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -2.35%. The price of CL leaped by -7.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.19%.

Currently, the stock price of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is $74.58. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $75.88 after opening at $75.48. The stock touched a low of $74.665 before closing at $74.95.

In terms of market performance, Colgate-Palmolive Company had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $83.81 on 08/19/22, while the lowest value was $67.84 on 10/10/22.

52-week price history of CL Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current trading price is -11.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.94%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $67.84 and $83.81. The shares of the Consumer Defensive sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.36 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 4.93 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 62.21B and boasts a workforce of 33800 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Colgate-Palmolive Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 75.69, with a change in price of -4.04. Similarly, Colgate-Palmolive Company recorded 4,795,938 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.14%.

CL Stock Stochastic Average

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 26.42%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 1.36%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.17% and 7.94%, respectively.