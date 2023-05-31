STLA’s Financial Health: Exploring Stellantis N.V.’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) currently has a stock price of $15.09. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $16.01 after opening at $15.99. The lowest recorded price for the day was $15.685 before it closed at $15.74.

Stellantis N.V.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $18.97 on 04/14/23, with the lowest value being $11.37 on 07/06/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of STLA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Stellantis N.V.’s current trading price is -20.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.75%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $11.37 and $18.97. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.13 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.07 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 49.19B and boasts a workforce of 272367 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.82, with a change in price of -0.08. Similarly, Stellantis N.V. recorded 5,197,889 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.51%.

STLA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Stellantis N.V. over the past 50 days is 0.05%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.11%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 16.01% and 21.63%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

STLA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 6.30%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.36%. Over the last 30 days, the price of STLA has leaped by -9.35%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.11%.