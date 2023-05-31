PINS’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 0.54%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.32%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PINS has fallen by 6.13%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.94%.

At present, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has a stock price of $24.41. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $24.51 after an opening price of $24.45. The day’s lowest price was $23.91, and it closed at $24.23.

Pinterest Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $29.27 on 03/27/23 and a low of $16.77 for the same time frame on 07/26/22.

52-week price history of PINS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Pinterest Inc.’s current trading price is -16.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$16.77 and $29.27. The Pinterest Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 6.77 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 11.83 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.35B and boasts a workforce of 3987 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.52, with a change in price of +0.63. Similarly, Pinterest Inc. recorded 12,128,172 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.65%.

PINS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PINS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PINS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Pinterest Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 43.94%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.19%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.13% and 85.77%, respectively.