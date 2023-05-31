P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

The stock of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) is currently priced at $4.22. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $4.29 after opening at $3.42. The day’s lowest price was $3.358 before the stock closed at $3.47.

P3 Health Partners Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $7.05 on 09/13/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.70 on 03/20/23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of PIII Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. P3 Health Partners Inc.’s current trading price is -40.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 502.60%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.70 and $7.05. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.66 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.41 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has experienced a quarterly rise of 251.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.45B and boasts a workforce of 600 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.52, with a change in price of +2.39. Similarly, P3 Health Partners Inc. recorded 377,571 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +130.60%.

PIII Stock Stochastic Average

P3 Health Partners Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 94.75%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 93.38%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.37% and 76.65%, respectively.

PIII Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 129.35% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -21.85%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PIII has fallen by 232.28%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.43%.