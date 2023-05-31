Navigating AQST Stock: Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. Journey

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) currently has a stock price of $2.06. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $2.22 after opening at $2.17. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.99 before it closed at $2.24.

The stock market performance of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $2.69 on 05/23/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.62, recorded on 07/01/22.

52-week price history of AQST Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -23.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 233.33%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.62 and $2.69. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.87 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.53 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 163.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 114.12M and boasts a workforce of 130 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.20, with a change in price of +1.17. Similarly, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. recorded 441,926 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +131.46%.

AQST Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is at 67.19%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 54.01%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.32% and 66.81%, respectively.

AQST Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 128.36%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 123.99%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AQST has fallen by 53.73%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.52%.