Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s current trading price is -47.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 120.52%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.44 and $1.85 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.14 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.41 million over the last three months.

At present, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has a stock price of $0.97. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.0885 after an opening price of $1.05. The day’s lowest price was $0.965, and it closed at $1.07.

The market performance of Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.85 on 06/21/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.44 on 06/02/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 121.55M and boasts a workforce of 36 employees.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Mereo BioPharma Group plc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9867, with a change in price of +0.2325. Similarly, Mereo BioPharma Group plc recorded 1,279,786 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +31.42%.

MREO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 40.53%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 1.76%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.11% and 13.98%, respectively.

MREO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 29.67%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 26.76%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MREO has leaped by -25.76%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -24.02%.