JPMorgan Chase & Co. Inc. (JPM) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 2.51%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.53%. Over the last 30 days, the price of JPM has leaped by -0.56%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.41%.

At present, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has a stock price of $137.46. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $137.72 after an opening price of $136.80. The day’s lowest price was $136.02, and it closed at $136.94.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $144.34 on 02/07/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $101.28 on 10/12/22.

52-week price history of JPM Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current trading price is -4.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.72%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $101.28 and $144.34. The trading volume for the Financial sector company’s shares reached about 7.37 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 14.63 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 397.97B and boasts a workforce of 296877 employees.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating JPMorgan Chase & Co. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 136.56, with a change in price of +1.08. Similarly, JPMorgan Chase & Co. recorded 12,792,430 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.79%.

JPM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JPM stands at 1.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.03.

JPM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 70.83%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 53.30%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 47.35% and 41.39% respectively.