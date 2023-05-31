HRTX’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Performance

The current stock price for Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) is $1.19. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.32 after opening at $1.28. It dipped to a low of $1.15 before ultimately closing at $1.28.

Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $5.62 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during that time was $1.07, recorded on 05/17/23.

52-week price history of HRTX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -78.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.21%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.07 and $5.62. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.89 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.46 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -49.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 139.09M and boasts a workforce of 203 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.3446, with a change in price of -1.4600. Similarly, Heron Therapeutics Inc. recorded 2,209,462 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -55.09%.

HRTX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Heron Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is at 6.37%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 8.33%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 12.50% and 13.35%, respectively.

HRTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -52.40% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -58.54%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HRTX has leaped by -50.21%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.93%.