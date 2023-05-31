HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s current trading price is -32.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 104.41%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.68 and $2.05. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.84 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.84 million observed over the last three months.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has a current stock price of $1.39. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.40 after opening at $1.25. The stock’s low for the day was $1.20, and it eventually closed at $1.22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock market performance of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $2.05 on 05/12/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.68, recorded on 04/21/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 60.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 80.44M and boasts a workforce of 156 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0058, with a change in price of +0.5320. Similarly, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. recorded 616,044 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +62.00%.

How HOOK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HOOK stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HOOK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. over the past 50 days is 51.82%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 32.65%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 24.85% and 26.48%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

HOOK Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 71.60% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 34.95%. The price of HOOK fallen by 39.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.55%.