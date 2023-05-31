F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 1.7866: Will the Stock Break Through?

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) currently has a stock price of $1.07. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.17 after opening at $0.914. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.9012 before it closed at $0.90.

The market performance of F45 Training Holdings Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $6.65 on 06/06/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.71, recorded on 05/23/23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of FXLV Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -83.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.96%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.71 and $6.65. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.64 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.43 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -48.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 96.64M and boasts a workforce of 160 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7866, with a change in price of -1.5700. Similarly, F45 Training Holdings Inc. recorded 423,969 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -59.47%.

FXLV Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FXLV stands at 2.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.08.

FXLV Stock Stochastic Average

F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 36.08%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 78.32%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.33% and 73.23%, respectively.

FXLV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -62.46%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -56.68%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FXLV has fallen by 25.87%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 24.42%.