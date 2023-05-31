EURN Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The present stock price for Euronav NV (EURN) is $15.77. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $15.96 after an opening price of $15.90. The stock briefly fell to $15.51 before ending the session at $15.95.

In terms of market performance, Euronav NV had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $21.00 on 12/05/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $10.51 on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of EURN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Euronav NV’s current trading price is -24.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $10.51 to $21.00. In the Energy sector, the Euronav NV’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.91 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.26 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Euronav NV (EURN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.22B and boasts a workforce of 2946 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Euronav NV

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Euronav NV as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.63, with a change in price of +0.22. Similarly, Euronav NV recorded 1,943,536 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.41%.

EURN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Euronav NV over the last 50 days is 18.70%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 35.75%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 36.72% and 33.81%, respectively.

EURN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -7.48% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -13.47%. The price of EURN leaped by -6.94% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.71%.