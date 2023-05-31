Etsy Inc.: Analyzing ETSY Stock Trends

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) current stock price is $81.32. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $86.28 after opening at $86.13. The stock’s lowest point was $82.375 before it closed at $82.49.

Etsy Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $149.91 on 02/03/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $67.01 on 06/16/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of ETSY Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Etsy Inc.’s current trading price is -45.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.36%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $67.01 and $149.91. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.55 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.42 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.26B and boasts a workforce of 2790 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 113.04, with a change in price of -38.49. Similarly, Etsy Inc. recorded 3,269,709 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.19%.

ETSY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Etsy Inc. over the past 50 days is 0.31%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.52%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 1.53% and 2.97%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ETSY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -32.11%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -31.94%. The price of ETSY decreased -15.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.62%.