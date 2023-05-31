CNH Industrial N.V. Inc. (CNHI) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -20.17% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -18.91%. The price of CNHI leaped by -9.08% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.30%.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has a current stock price of $12.82. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $13.37 after opening at $13.35. The stock’s low for the day was $13.10, and it eventually closed at $13.17.

CNH Industrial N.V.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $17.98 on 02/01/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $10.60 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of CNHI Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. CNH Industrial N.V.’s current trading price is -28.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.94%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.60 and $17.98. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.19 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 5.02 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.60B and boasts a workforce of 40070 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for CNH Industrial N.V.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating CNH Industrial N.V. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.32, with a change in price of -3.35. Similarly, CNH Industrial N.V. recorded 4,849,799 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.67%.

CNHI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNHI stands at 3.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.22.

CNHI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of CNH Industrial N.V. over the last 50 days is at 2.09%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 2.98%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 9.24% and 13.97%, respectively.