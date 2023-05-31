CLEU’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -37.90%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -45.29%. The price of CLEU decreased -26.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.80%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) stock is currently valued at $0.62. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.613 after opening at $0.57. The stock briefly dropped to $0.56 before ultimately closing at $0.56.

The market performance of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.67 on 10/31/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.50 on 04/12/23.

52-week price history of CLEU Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -62.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.20%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.50 and $1.67. The trading volume for the Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares reached about 7.12 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.3 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.66M and boasts a workforce of 257 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7631, with a change in price of -0.3260. Similarly, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited recorded 328,133 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.50%.

CLEU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLEU stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CLEU Stock Stochastic Average

Today, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 27.02%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 19.11%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 7.72% and 3.77% respectively.