Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s current trading price is -39.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.26%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $23.37 and $44.82. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 6.66 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 9.58 million observed over the last three months.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) has a current stock price of $27.17. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $27.65 after opening at $27.19. The stock’s low for the day was $26.64, and it eventually closed at $27.01.

Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $44.82 on 02/03/23, with the lowest value being $23.37 on 05/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.07B and boasts a workforce of 18889 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 34.61, with a change in price of -13.48. Similarly, Citizens Financial Group Inc. recorded 7,493,421 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -33.16%.

How CFG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CFG stands at 0.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.32.

CFG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Citizens Financial Group Inc. over the last 50 days is at 37.55%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 71.97%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 60.32% and 52.52%, respectively.

CFG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -30.99% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -35.17%. The price of CFG leaped by -12.18% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.07%.