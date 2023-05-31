Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -42.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 120.65%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $2.47 and $9.50. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 1.17 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.99 million over the last three months.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) current stock price is $5.45. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $5.4795 after opening at $4.77. The stock’s lowest point was $4.67 before it closed at $4.60.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 84.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.12M and boasts a workforce of 4 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

BFRG Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 42.39%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 55.07%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 25.06% and 19.41%, respectively.

BFRG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 14.50%. The price of BFRG increased 21.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.21%.