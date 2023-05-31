Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s current trading price is -21.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.02%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $63.70 and $81.43. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 8.39 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 7.94 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is $63.71. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $64.09 after opening at $63.37. It dipped to a low of $63.07 before ultimately closing at $63.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $81.43 on 12/01/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $63.70 on 05/30/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 135.40B and boasts a workforce of 34300 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Bristol-Myers Squibb Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 69.56, with a change in price of -8.91. Similarly, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company recorded 8,056,599 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.27%.

How BMY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BMY stands at 1.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.10.

BMY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company over the last 50 days is at 8.00%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 10.61%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 5.02% and 5.86%, respectively.

BMY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -11.45% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -19.60%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BMY has leaped by -4.58%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.19%.