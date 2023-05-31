A Closer Look at Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Stock Gains

The present stock price for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is $20.17. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $20.205 after an opening price of $19.99. The stock briefly fell to $19.95 before ending the session at $20.10.

Albertsons Companies Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $23.50 on 06/06/22 and the lowest value was $18.28 on 03/20/23.

52-week price history of ACI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s current trading price is -14.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.38%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $18.28 and $23.50. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.71 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.39 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.45B and boasts a workforce of 290000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.63, with a change in price of -0.65. Similarly, Albertsons Companies Inc. recorded 3,897,970 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.09%.

Examining ACI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACI stands at 5.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.86.

ACI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Albertsons Companies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 49.01%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 26.42%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 19.92% and 16.52%, respectively.

ACI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -2.72% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -2.82%. The price of ACI leaped by -3.97% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.82%.