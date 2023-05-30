XOM’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -4.83%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -7.60%. The price of XOM leaped by -10.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.21%.

Currently, the stock price of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is $104.97. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $106.95 after opening at $106.47. The stock touched a low of $104.8327 before closing at $105.66.

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $119.92 on 04/28/23, with the lowest value being $80.69 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of XOM Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s current trading price is -12.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.09%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $80.69 and $119.92. The Energy sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 12.36 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 16.17 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 427.18B and boasts a workforce of 62000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Exxon Mobil Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 110.96, with a change in price of -1.54. Similarly, Exxon Mobil Corporation recorded 16,273,039 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.45%.

XOM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XOM stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

XOM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Exxon Mobil Corporation over the last 50 days is at 28.06%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 19.31%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 23.59% and 24.31%, respectively.