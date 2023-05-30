WeWork Inc. (WE) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. WeWork Inc.’s current trading price is -97.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.93%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.18 and $8.08. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 20.48 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 12.77 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for WeWork Inc. (WE) currently stands at $0.19. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.1914 after starting at $0.1914. The stock’s lowest price was $0.18 before closing at $0.19.

In terms of market performance, WeWork Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $8.08 on 05/27/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.18 on 05/25/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

WeWork Inc. (WE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -84.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 396.14M and boasts a workforce of 4300 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9982, with a change in price of -1.2125. Similarly, WeWork Inc. recorded 11,605,820 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -86.61%.

WE Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for WeWork Inc. over the last 50 days is 1.14%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 3.60%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 3.11% and 3.28%, respectively.

WE Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -86.89%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -93.28%. The price of WE leaped by -57.27% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.71%.