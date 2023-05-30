WDAY’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 29.13% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 29.13%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 44.68%. The price of WDAY increased 15.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.40%.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) current stock price is $216.07. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $218.88 after opening at $214.78. The stock’s lowest point was $211.14 before it closed at $196.41.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Workday Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $206.68 on 05/26/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $128.72 on 11/04/22.

52-week price history of WDAY Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Workday Inc.’s current trading price is 4.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.86%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $128.72 and $206.68. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 6.73 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 1.97 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Workday Inc. (WDAY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 51.15B and boasts a workforce of 17866 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Workday Inc.

As of right now, 22 analysts are rating Workday Inc. as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 185.45, with a change in price of +46.72. Similarly, Workday Inc. recorded 1,989,230 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.59%.

WDAY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WDAY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

WDAY Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Workday Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 93.70%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.70%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 90.46% and 86.31%, respectively.