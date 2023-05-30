Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s current trading price is -39.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.71%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.82 and $18.76. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 21.3 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 17.85 million over the last 3 months.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) stock is currently valued at $11.44. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $11.49 after opening at $11.17. The stock briefly dropped to $11.01 before ultimately closing at $11.09.

The market performance of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $18.76 on 05/27/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $8.82 on 12/22/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.02B and boasts a workforce of 37500 employees.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.90, with a change in price of +1.90. Similarly, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. recorded 19,748,662 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.92%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WBD stands at 1.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.98.

WBD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. over the last 50 days is 9.45%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 15.99%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.08% and 9.73%, respectively.

WBD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 20.68%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 0.88%. The price of WBD decreased -12.61% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.23%.