Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -84.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 557.68%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.22 and $9.11. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 1.43 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.89 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) is $1.44. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.48 after opening at $1.23. The stock touched a low of $1.23 before closing at $1.21.

Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $9.11 on 08/15/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.22 on 12/28/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 369.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.20M and boasts a workforce of 4 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5265, with a change in price of +1.2006. Similarly, Virios Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,987,288 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +501.50%.

How VIRI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VIRI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VIRI Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Virios Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 96.68%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.92%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 83.60% and 81.42%, respectively.

VIRI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 510.17%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 361.98%. The price of VIRI fallen by 65.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 30.91%.