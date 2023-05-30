Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Inc. (SPCE) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -2.87%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -34.24%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SPCE has leaped by -3.70%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -22.48%.

At present, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has a stock price of $3.38. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.99 after an opening price of $3.88. The day’s lowest price was $3.31, and it closed at $4.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $8.56 on 08/04/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.98 on 04/06/23.

52-week price history of SPCE Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -60.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.42%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $2.98 and $8.56. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 28.98 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 9.52 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -38.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.14B and boasts a workforce of 1166 employees.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.52, with a change in price of -0.11. Similarly, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. recorded 10,282,958 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.15%.

SPCE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPCE stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.13.

SPCE Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 17.62%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.61%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 32.79% and 57.45% respectively.