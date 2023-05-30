Uncovering the Potential of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock

At present, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has a stock price of $13.65. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $14.195 after an opening price of $12.84. The day’s lowest price was $12.82, and it closed at $12.84.

In terms of market performance, Palantir Technologies Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $13.42 on 05/26/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.84 on 01/24/23.

52-week price history of PLTR Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is 1.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 133.73%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $5.84 and $13.42. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 126.98 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 46.2 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 69.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.19B and boasts a workforce of 3850 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Palantir Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.36, with a change in price of +7.26. Similarly, Palantir Technologies Inc. recorded 48,238,777 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +113.62%.

Examining PLTR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PLTR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PLTR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 92.12%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 92.12%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.76% and 86.51%, respectively.

PLTR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 112.62%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 85.21%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PLTR has fallen by 74.55%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.57%.