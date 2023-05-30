Home  »  Industry   »  Uber Technologies Inc.’s Shares Reel: 14.61% Qua...

Uber Technologies Inc.’s Shares Reel: 14.61% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 76.80B Market Cap

Uber Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $40.50 on 05/22/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $19.90 on 06/30/22.

52-week price history of UBER Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Uber Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -5.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 93.26%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $19.90 and $40.50. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 14.42 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 23.42 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 76.80B and boasts a workforce of 32800 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.91, with a change in price of +13.09. Similarly, Uber Technologies Inc. recorded 24,570,230 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +51.62%.

UBER Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UBER stands at 1.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.23.

UBER Stock Stochastic Average

Uber Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 81.83%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 76.54%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.01% and 79.84%, respectively.

UBER Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 55.48%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 33.55%. Over the last 30 days, the price of UBER has fallen by 29.46%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.86%.

