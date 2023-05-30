Truist Financial Corporation Inc. (TFC) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -29.03%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -34.91%. The price of TFC leaped by -6.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.13%.

The stock price for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) currently stands at $30.54. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $30.977 after starting at $30.50. The stock’s lowest price was $30.06 before closing at $30.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Truist Financial Corporation had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $52.22 on 01/24/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $25.56 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of TFC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Truist Financial Corporation’s current trading price is -41.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.48%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$25.56 and $52.22. The Truist Financial Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 3.4 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 16.92 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.66B and boasts a workforce of 52848 employees.

Truist Financial Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Truist Financial Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.50, with a change in price of -14.23. Similarly, Truist Financial Corporation recorded 13,059,421 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.74%.

TFC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TFC stands at 1.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.25.

TFC Stock Stochastic Average

Truist Financial Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 51.42%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 79.86%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.78% and 72.94%, respectively.