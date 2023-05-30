Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -96.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -1.08%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.11 and $2.87. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.13 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.83 million observed over the last three months.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has a current stock price of $0.11. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.1159 after opening at $0.1116. The stock’s low for the day was $0.1062, and it eventually closed at $0.12.

Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $2.87 on 08/04/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.11 on 05/26/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -44.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.60M and boasts a workforce of 16 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3036, with a change in price of -0.5450. Similarly, Tivic Health Systems Inc. recorded 2,145,160 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.21%.

How TIVC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TIVC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TIVC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Tivic Health Systems Inc. over the past 50 days is 2.89%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 2.89%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 4.40% and 3.83%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

TIVC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -82.81% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -92.14%. The price of TIVC leaped by -21.71% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -14.93%.