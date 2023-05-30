ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. ThredUp Inc.’s current trading price is -52.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 201.16%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.73 and $4.68. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.29 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.63 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) is $2.20. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.59 after an opening price of $2.55. The stock briefly fell to $2.18 before ending the session at $2.56.

ThredUp Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $4.68 on 05/27/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.73 on 11/11/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 263.89M and boasts a workforce of 2416 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.21, with a change in price of +1.02. Similarly, ThredUp Inc. recorded 1,297,959 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +86.44%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TDUP stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

TDUP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, ThredUp Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 13.07%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.48%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 17.23% and 29.29% respectively.

TDUP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 67.94% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 76.00%. The price of TDUP leaped by -13.73% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -20.00%.