Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -47.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 93.02%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.01 and $14.77. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.23 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.12 million over the last 3 months.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) stock is currently valued at $7.74. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $8.75 after opening at $7.40. The stock briefly dropped to $7.20 before ultimately closing at $8.72.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $14.77 on 02/06/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $4.01 on 11/04/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 380.03M and boasts a workforce of 38 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.04, with a change in price of +2.53. Similarly, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 232,179 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +48.56%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for THRX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

THRX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 10.44%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 10.44%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 6.58% and 7.85% respectively.

THRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 55.42%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 15.52%. The price of THRX decreased -20.21% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -29.64%.