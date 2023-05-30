The Significance of Moving Averages in JD.com Inc. Inc. (JD) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -42.95% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -35.28%. Over the past 30 days, the price of JD has leaped by -10.35%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.03%.

The stock of JD.com Inc. (JD) is currently priced at $32.02. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $33.40 after opening at $33.04. The day’s lowest price was $32.455 before the stock closed at $33.10.

JD.com Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $68.29 on 06/27/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $32.29 on 05/30/23.

52-week price history of JD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. JD.com Inc.’s current trading price is -53.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -0.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$32.29 and $68.29. The JD.com Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 6.05 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 11.55 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

JD.com Inc. (JD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 52.50B and boasts a workforce of 450679 employees.

JD.com Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 36 analysts are rating JD.com Inc. as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 45.35, with a change in price of -34.00. Similarly, JD.com Inc. recorded 10,181,632 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -51.44%.

JD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JD stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

JD Stock Stochastic Average

JD.com Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 0.43%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.91%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.44% and 9.14%, respectively.