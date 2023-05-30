The NEWR Stock Puzzle: Unraveling New Relic Inc.’s Fluctuating Performance

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) stock is currently valued at $72.34. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $82.40 after opening at $81.50. The stock briefly dropped to $72.07 before ultimately closing at $78.24.

New Relic Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $86.00 on 05/17/23 and a low of $42.40 for the same time frame on 06/14/22.

52-week price history of NEWR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. New Relic Inc.’s current trading price is -15.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 70.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $42.40 to $86.00. In the Technology sector, the New Relic Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.43 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.66 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.49B and boasts a workforce of 2663 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for New Relic Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating New Relic Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 70.39, with a change in price of +16.19. Similarly, New Relic Inc. recorded 684,797 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.83%.

Examining NEWR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NEWR stands at 1.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NEWR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, New Relic Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 21.63%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 15.63%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 43.03% and 60.69% respectively.

NEWR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 28.15%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 35.54%. The price of NEWR decreased -0.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.76%.