Home  »  Industry   »  Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Stoc...

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s current trading price is -34.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $6.78 and $11.44. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 14.81 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 11.72 million observed over the last three months.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) currently has a stock price of $7.45. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $7.50 after opening at $7.45. The lowest recorded price for the day was $7.33 before it closed at $7.33.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $11.44 on 01/12/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $6.78 on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.54B and boasts a workforce of 34004 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.35, with a change in price of -2.08. Similarly, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited recorded 10,889,428 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.83%.

How TEVA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TEVA stands at 2.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.50.

TEVA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited over the last 50 days is at 8.51%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 10.20%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 6.13% and 4.21%, respectively.

TEVA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -18.31%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -15.34%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TEVA has leaped by -12.56%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.82%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.