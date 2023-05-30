Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s current trading price is -34.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $6.78 and $11.44. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 14.81 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 11.72 million observed over the last three months.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) currently has a stock price of $7.45. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $7.50 after opening at $7.45. The lowest recorded price for the day was $7.33 before it closed at $7.33.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $11.44 on 01/12/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $6.78 on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.54B and boasts a workforce of 34004 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.35, with a change in price of -2.08. Similarly, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited recorded 10,889,428 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.83%.

How TEVA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TEVA stands at 2.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.50.

TEVA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited over the last 50 days is at 8.51%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 10.20%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 6.13% and 4.21%, respectively.

TEVA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -18.31%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -15.34%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TEVA has leaped by -12.56%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.82%.