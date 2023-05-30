T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s current trading price is -99.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -3.17%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.10 and $15.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 8.36 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.58 million over the last three months.

The stock of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is currently priced at $0.09. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.1022 after opening at $0.10. The day’s lowest price was $0.0915 before the stock closed at $0.11.

In terms of market performance, T2 Biosystems Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $15.00 on 08/11/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.10 on 05/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -83.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.19M and boasts a workforce of 158 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7849, with a change in price of -1.5054. Similarly, T2 Biosystems Inc. recorded 1,348,029 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -94.09%.

TTOO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.60%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 1.25%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 4.03% and 6.24%, respectively.

TTOO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -93.34% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -94.50%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TTOO has leaped by -71.33%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -65.47%.