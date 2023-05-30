Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Southwestern Energy Company’s current trading price is -49.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.75%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.57 and $9.87. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 14.01 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 23.95 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is currently priced at $4.97. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $5.13 after opening at $5.11. The day’s lowest price was $4.97 before the stock closed at $5.09.

Southwestern Energy Company experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $9.87 on 06/08/22 and the lowest value was $4.57 on 05/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.61B and boasts a workforce of 1118 employees.

Southwestern Energy Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Southwestern Energy Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.20, with a change in price of -0.53. Similarly, Southwestern Energy Company recorded 24,031,432 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.64%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SWN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

SWN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Southwestern Energy Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 41.67%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 41.67%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 54.51% and 63.31% respectively.

SWN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -15.04% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -31.16%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SWN has leaped by -1.19%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.28%.