SoundHound AI Inc. Inc. (SOUN) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 61.58% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 97.24%. The price of SOUN fallen by 12.60% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.76%.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has a current stock price of $2.86. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $3.275 after opening at $2.90. The stock’s low for the day was $2.83, and it eventually closed at $2.98.

The stock market performance of SoundHound AI Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $8.73 on 06/01/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.93, recorded on 12/22/22.

52-week price history of SOUN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. SoundHound AI Inc.’s current trading price is -67.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 207.53%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.93 and $8.73. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 22.23 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 11.17 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 646.50M and boasts a workforce of 430 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for SoundHound AI Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating SoundHound AI Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.50, with a change in price of +1.55. Similarly, SoundHound AI Inc. recorded 12,806,337 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +118.32%.

SOUN Stock Stochastic Average

SoundHound AI Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 72.68%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 56.36%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 65.76% and 71.55%, respectively.