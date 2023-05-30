Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Sonder Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -79.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 106.09%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.27 and $2.77. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.68 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.62 million observed over the last three months.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has a current stock price of $0.56. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.56 after opening at $0.4743. The stock’s low for the day was $0.4596, and it eventually closed at $0.50.

Sonder Holdings Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $2.77 on 08/11/22, with the lowest value being $0.27 on 05/12/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has experienced a quarterly decline of -47.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 108.64M and boasts a workforce of 993 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9012, with a change in price of -0.7113. Similarly, Sonder Holdings Inc. recorded 1,316,722 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -56.01%.

SOND Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sonder Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 42.37%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 53.61%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 46.03% and 45.09%, respectively.

SOND Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -54.94% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -66.94%. The price of SOND fallen by 32.36% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -14.53%.