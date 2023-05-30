Solo Brands Inc. Inc. (DTC) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 16.13%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.61%. The price of DTC decreased -45.04% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.13%.

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) stock is currently valued at $4.32. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.73 after opening at $4.70. The stock briefly dropped to $4.31 before ultimately closing at $4.78.

Solo Brands Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $8.86 on 05/04/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.39 on 12/29/22.

52-week price history of DTC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Solo Brands Inc.’s current trading price is -51.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.43%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.39 and $8.86. The Solo Brands Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.84 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.75 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 460.08M and boasts a workforce of 350 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.66, with a change in price of +0.62. Similarly, Solo Brands Inc. recorded 547,018 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.76%.

DTC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DTC stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.28.

DTC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Solo Brands Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.22%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.22%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 1.00% and 1.95%, respectively.