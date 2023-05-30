Siyata Mobile Inc. Inc. (SYTA) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -39.22%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -46.74%. The price of SYTA leaped by -16.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -26.48%.

The stock price for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) currently stands at $0.09. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.1148 after starting at $0.1148. The stock’s lowest price was $0.08 before closing at $0.11.

The market performance of Siyata Mobile Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.62 on 06/22/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.10 on 05/26/23.

52-week price history of SYTA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s current trading price is -94.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -8.01%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.10 and $1.62. The Siyata Mobile Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 14.0 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.91 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -52.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.00M and boasts a workforce of 23 employees.

Siyata Mobile Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Siyata Mobile Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1591, with a change in price of -0.0670. Similarly, Siyata Mobile Inc. recorded 4,512,890 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -41.87%.

SYTA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SYTA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

SYTA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 10.00%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 18.60%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.03% and 47.67%, respectively.